Lots of West Ham fans have had their say on the new home kit for next season.

Fair to say they've not held back.

Here's a selection:

Stuart: The newly released shirt is an abomination! Just not West Ham. Hate it.

Martin: Awful. Undoubtedly the worst Hammers shirt of all time. I certainly wouldn’t spend money on it. The old retro shirts look really classy in comparison and those are the ones I’ll continue to wear.

Ken: I don’t like it. If it doesn’t have pale blue sleeves then it isn’t West Ham’s colours. Splashes of blue just don’t pass and the white cuffs are ugly and unnecessary.

Joe: Honestly one of the worst kits we've had in years, looks like a child designed it. Don't understand how Umbro have got it so wrong after a few years of quality kits.

Keith: If it isn't claret with blue sleeves and white shorts, it's not a West Ham kit.

Leonard: Very plain no wow factor. Shirt should show the style that the team now play.

Steve: Love it! I’ll be ordering it today!

Kim: Yep I quite like it, got the retro feel going on. But I just can't justify the £65 price tag for it.