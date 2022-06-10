'An abomination' - West Ham fans react to new kit

Lots of West Ham fans have had their say on the new home kit for next season.

Fair to say they've not held back.

Here's a selection:

Stuart: The newly released shirt is an abomination! Just not West Ham. Hate it.

Martin: Awful. Undoubtedly the worst Hammers shirt of all time. I certainly wouldn’t spend money on it. The old retro shirts look really classy in comparison and those are the ones I’ll continue  to wear.

Ken: I don’t like it. If it doesn’t have pale blue sleeves then it isn’t West Ham’s colours. Splashes of blue just don’t pass and the white cuffs are ugly and unnecessary.

Joe: Honestly one of the worst kits we've had in years, looks like a child designed it. Don't understand how Umbro have got it so wrong after a few years of quality kits.

Keith: If it isn't claret with blue sleeves and white shorts, it's not a West Ham kit.

Leonard: Very plain no wow factor. Shirt should show the style that the team now play.

Steve: Love it! I’ll be ordering it today!

Kim: Yep I quite like it, got the retro feel going on. But I just can't justify the £65 price tag for it. 