Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Southampton this summer and where the Saints need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Justin: We need to buy an experienced spine of the team - striker, midfielder, centre-back and keeper. Anything less and we’ll struggle yet again. We’ve invested less than just about every other Premier League club and that has to change now - show some ambition for once.

Rich: The priority for Saints has to be a striker. Adam Armstrong was meant to replace Danny Ings last summer, but hasn’t been able to score goals like he did in the Championship. Instead we relied on Armando Broja, whose loan has ended and doesn’t look likely to return. Armstrong may still come good, but signing a big front man is a must.

David: We should sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A former Saint and quality player, he would improve our midfield immeasurably if we can keep him match fit.

Kris: Need a first-team-ready goalkeeper of high quality, a centre-back, a striker and a winger. Another left-back is essential. There is a distinct lack of depth, and most of the squad is Championship level or vastly inexperienced. A really difficult summer ahead unless some experienced Premier League quality is brought in to help the younger players.

Matt: We really need three or four quality signings to strengthen the squad for new season: a new goalkeeper, a commanding centre-back and at least one more attacking player. Would love us to get Sam Johnstone, Nat Phillips and Takumi Minamino from Liverpool and Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.

