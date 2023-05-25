James Ward-Prowse has refused to speculate on his Southampton future and believes it is a time for reflection for everyone at the club.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from St Mary's following the club's relegation to the Championship.

"I think when you go through something like this with the relegation it's a time for reflection for everybody whether you're a player or a member of staff," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's all about questioning what have you done this year to make sure you've done enough to reach the target or goals and ultimately across the board we've not done that well enough.

"Then you think about the future and what that looks like. I think that's in the back of everyone's mind moving forward not just about players but staff as well it's a big, big change for the club."

The Saints skipper believes the club is equipped with "everything it needs" to make an immediate return to the top-flight.

He added: "I've been here a long, long time. When you walk around the training ground and you look back at the memories you have here as an eight or nine-year-old it's sad to see it be the way it is now but that's life, that's football and I think regardless of what happens this club has got everything it needs to be back in the Premier League next year."

