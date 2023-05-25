Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Fulham have become the third Premier League side to sign the Muslim athlete charter, pledging to create "a more inclusive environment" at the club.

Wolves and Brentford are the other top-flight sides to have signed Nujum Sports' charter, taking the total number of clubs across all sports to 75 since it was first enacted in June 2021.

Cottagers chief executive Alistair Mackintosh said: "A lot of hard work has been undertaken by the club’s equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) group who have engaged with Nujum Sports during the past two seasons.

"In formalising a relationship, this charter represents an active commitment by our club and staff to embrace a diverse community and create a more inclusive environment."

Defender Issa Diop is currently the only Muslim player in Fulham's first team, though there are five more in the academy.

Nujum Sports aims to promote a culture of educational excellence for Muslim athletes, supporting sports clubs, local and national organisations and national sporting bodies through training workshops and educational sessions.

The organisation's CEO Ebadur Rahman added: "By embracing this charter, Fulham reaffirms its dedication to supporting Muslim players, staff, and fans, ensuring they feel welcome and valued within the Fulham FC community.

"This step reflects the club's ongoing efforts to promote unity and equality. We are very pleased to have another Premier League club sign the Muslim athlete charter."

BBC Sport understands two more Premier League are in discussions to pledge their support and the number will be boosted further should Luton win Saturday's Championship play-off final against Coventry, having signed up in March.