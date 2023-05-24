Ross County 3-3 St Johnstone: Analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland Sport

St Johnstone lost a two-goal lead to a Ross County side fighting for Scottish Premiership survival but showed fighting qualities of their own with a late equaliser that may improve caretaker Steven MacLean's chances of taking the job permanently should he want it.

He certainly seems to be getting the best out of two-goal Stevie May, who is a man reborn under his former strike partner.

However, a draw was perhaps no surprise given Saints have now only lost one of their last 12 games in Dingwall, drawing six of them, and means the home team have now not won any of the four meetings between the sides this season.