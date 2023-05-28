Leeds manager Sam Allardyce, speaking to BT Sport: "It was professional suicide.

"You prepare for a game, but when you play how we do in a game in those moments and the errors are huge errors. We messed up again, tried to fight back and messed up again in a big way.

"It says it all about Leeds this season. More goals conceded than anyone else. We've scored goals but without stopping the goals going in we couldn't pick up the points. I wanted to go out with some pride today, but unfortunately I didn't see that.

"It has been a saga for the club. I am sad the club is getting relegated after working so hard to get back up. The rebuild has to be something that is particularly well planned by everybody at the club for next season.

On whether he will be part of the rebuild: "Well, I don't know. I can only come to that decision if they want me and also on what is the outlook of the club going to look like? What is the strategy of the club and which direction do you want to go?

"If all that aligns and works for the club and for me, then we will see."