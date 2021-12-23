Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Tottenham moved closer to winning their first trophy since 2008 with a hard-fought win in a Carabao Cup quarter-final thriller against West Ham.

In a chaotic five-minute spell, Spurs went ahead through Steven Bergwijn, gifted West Ham an equaliser with Jarrod Bowen scoring and then retook the lead as the excellent Bergwijn set up Lucas Moura for what proved to be the winner.

But this was another step forward for Tottenham under Antonio Conte, who has revitalised the club after their struggles with Nuno Espirito Santo.

For West Ham, missing top scorer Michail Antonio because of a positive Covid-19 test, this continued a poor run that has seen them win only once in seven games in all competitions.

Despite being angry with the goals conceded, Hammers boss David Moyes was still pleased with his side’s effort. Substitute Said Benrahma was unlucky not to score with three attempts and another replacement, Andriy Yarmolenko, nearly took the tie to penalties but hit the crossbar in injury time.

For Conte, it is a two-legged semi-final against his former side Chelsea to look forward to in January’s semi-finals.