Liverpool v Aston Villa: Who makes your Villans team?

Aston Villa visit Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Steven Gerrard's starting XI as he returns to Anfield for the first time?

You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Villa team to face Liverpool