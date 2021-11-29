Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Another handsome victory for Liverpool at Anfield, allied to another clean sheet, keeps them well positioned at the top end of the Premier League. Yet again some of their football was exhilarating at times.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were so superior to Southampton that Ralph Hasenhuttl must have been fearing another 9-0 defeat was a distinct possibility.

The players conserved their energy and a full complement of substitutions were made.

There is the small matter of the Merseyside derby next on the agenda on Wednesday night.

The fact that Chelsea’s lead over Liverpool has been cut to two points should serve as a warning to every club with title ambitions.

Southampton might not be the barometer to best judge who has the credentials to finish top of the pile - but what’s worthy of consideration is that even when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane don’t score, there’s always other players that do.

Thiago put in an eye-catching performance that indicates he’s really finding his feet in the Premier League now and Andy Robertson was a rampaging figure down the left-hand side.

Everyone played their part in this success and that will please Klopp more than anything. Liverpool are definitely a team to be taken seriously.