Watford's top three 2021 highlights

1. Promotion back to the Premier League

Following relegation to the Championship the previous season, Watford had one ambition and one ambition only - return to the Premier League immediately.

It wasn't always easy. The Hornets got off to a jittery start hampered by injury, Covid and players who didn't want to be playing second-tier football. New manager Vladimir Ivic was rather hamstrung but didn't help himself with his surly manner and defensive tactics.

He was replaced by Xisco Munoz in December. Was the happy, smiley, new head coach going to back up his popularity on the training ground with success? Just about, although his inexperience showed at times.

Nevertheless, Watford went on a strong run in 2021, particularly at home, and following an excellent win at already-promoted Norwich in the same week, the Hornets knew victory over Millwall would take them back up.

It was a rather scrappy game, and a nervous Watford weren't at their best, but Ismaila Sarr's first-half penalty was enough to produce the victory and lead to the celebrations at the final whistle.