Confirmed team news: Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Leeds United make three changes from the side that began the 0-0 draw at Brighton on Saturday.

In come Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts, with Junior Firpo, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison dropping to the bench.

Striker Patrick Bamford and right-back Luke Ayling have not featured since 17 September, but are close to first-team returns and played for the Under-23s in a 3-2 loss to Manchester City on Monday.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Struijk, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Roberts, Raphinha, James.

Subs: Firpo, Shackleton, Rodrigo, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Harrison, Jenkins, Gelhardt.