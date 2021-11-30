Confirmed team news: Leeds United v Crystal Palace
- Published
Leeds United make three changes from the side that began the 0-0 draw at Brighton on Saturday.
In come Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts, with Junior Firpo, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison dropping to the bench.
Striker Patrick Bamford and right-back Luke Ayling have not featured since 17 September, but are close to first-team returns and played for the Under-23s in a 3-2 loss to Manchester City on Monday.
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Struijk, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Roberts, Raphinha, James.
Subs: Firpo, Shackleton, Rodrigo, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Harrison, Jenkins, Gelhardt.
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira also makes three changes and hands starts to Jeffrey Schlupp, Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew, with Luka Milivojevic, Michael Olise and Christian Benteke all among the substitutes.
Defender Joachim Andersen, who missed Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa, is again ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Schlupp, Kouyate, Edouard, Ayew, Zaha.
Subs: Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Eze, Hughes, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Olise, Benteke.