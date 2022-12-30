Darwin Nunez is showing the potential to be an "insane" influence for the Reds next season - that's the view of guests on The Red Kop podcast this week.

The 23-year-old has five goals in 11 league games since joining from Benfica during the summer but pockets of fans have taunted the Uruguayan after missed chances.

Chloe Bloxam, from The Redmen TV, was a guest on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop and said: "The goals will come at some point. He just needs one and he can kickstart it. I have no worries about Nunez, everything else about his game is brilliant and he's unlocking other positions for players to get into.”

Kop season ticket holder Ian Christie added: "A narrative is trying to get started that this guy misses chances. He’s so quick, so strong, so big, if you were a centre-half, can you imagine facing that? He's an absolute machine. People are comparing him saying 'he’s no Luis Suarez, is he?'

"If you look at what Suarez did in his first half season, he’s outscored him already. We are barely touching January. I think he is a very, very special player. Give him another half season to settle in. Next season he is going to be insane."

Listen to the episode here