Rico Lewis held his own on his first Premier League start for Manchester City at Leeds, says former England and Nottingham Forest midfielder Steve Stone.

The 18-year-old was hardly overawed by the cauldron of Elland Road and Stone was impressed with how he handled some rough treatment.

"He looked so comfortable in and out of possession," Stone told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He looks a really good Manchester City player who understands his role in the team.

"They tried to target him with a bit of rough treatment and he did not buckle and put some meaty challenges in of his own. I thought he played really well."

Stone also had praise for Lewis' prolific team-mate Erling Haaland, who broke the Premier League record for the fastest player to reach 20 goals in a season.

"He is an absolute pleasure to watch," said Stone, "and he's obviously been champing at the bit after Norway missed out on the World Cup.

"All he's thinking of is needing to score goals and he has a nice arrogance that really suits him. If he stays in this league, he will break all the records."

