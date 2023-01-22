Hibernian 0-3 Hearts: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A strange game, on the face of it. Hibs dominated chunks, pinning Hearts into their own half, controlling possession, terrorising the Hearts defence out wide and peppering Zander Clark's box with shots and crosses.

And yet, goalless. Toothless where it mattered. A lot was expected of Kevin Nisbet but instead it was Elie Youan and Aiden McGeady who impressed in flashes. There was no end product, though.

At the back, it was too soft. Ginnelly was quickest to react to a loose ball for the first. The second was far too easy for Shankland to barge into the area.

3-0 was a harsh result, sure, but it shouldn't have come as a surprise. This is what Hearts did to Hibs at Tynecastle just a few weeks ago.

Where now for the Easter Road club? Doubts remain over Lee Johnson's future. Sacking him would make it three managers in 14 months. But three wins in fourteen competitive games doesn't make great reading either.