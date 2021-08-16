BBC Sport

Everton v Southampton: In pictures

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

Everton's Michael Keane watches on as Southampton debutant Adam Armstrong scores the opening goal

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image caption

But, after a tough first half, Olympic 2020 gold medallist Richarlison slots it home to equalise for the Toffees

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates with Alex Iwobi and the Everton fans after putting his side in front

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates Everton's third, rounding off a superb second-half fightback

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

Rafael Benitez celebrates with his players as he wins his first match as Everton manager