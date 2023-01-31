Neilson confirms Humphrys stay

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

On-loan Wigan Atheltic winger Stephen Humphrys will see out the campaign with Hearts, manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed.

The Latics, currently bottom of the English Championship, had an option to cut short the season-long deal in January but that recall clause has now expired.

“He will not be going back to Wigan," Neilson said. "There was a cut-off date on the 14th of January and that has passed."