On this day in 1999, Bobby Robson was appointed as Newcastle United boss, the club the legendary former England and Barcelona manager supported as a boy.

Robson, who was born in County Durham, led his beloved Magpies from the bottom of the Premier League to fourth place in 2001-02, third the following season and fifth in 2003-04.

In 2002, he was knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

He was sacked by Newcastle in 2004, when he was 71, following a poor start to the season - but he was later given the freedom of the city.

On the international stage, Robson led England to the 1990 World Cup semi-finals, while as a club boss he started at Fulham and brought major success to Ipswich Town, where he won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup during a 13-year reign.

Spells at PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona followed, before he took over at St James' Park.

Robson died at the age of 76 in July 2009 following a long battle with cancer.