Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool were fortunate to get a draw against a heavily-rotated Wolves side on Saturday, and much needs to be done in terms of attacking fluency.

Cody Gakpo made his debut on the left wing, but was in and out of the game and possibly played it too safe, preferring to cut in and pass into midfield rather than take on his full-back.

The issue Liverpool have now is that he and Darwin Nunez both like to play in the same part of the pitch - the inside left-channel between full-back and centre-back.

Nunez always makes runs in behind from this area, which was how he scored his excellent goal in the first half.

With Mohamed Salah on the right and both Nunez and Gakpo on the other side of the pitch, it's hard for them to directly link up with the Egyptian, who, although largely quiet, still got his customary goal.

It might be an idea for Jurgen Klopp to experiment with Gakpo in a more central role, where he played for Netherlands at the World Cup, using Nunez from the left until the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are back from injury.