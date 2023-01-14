Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, speaking to PLP: "We are really happy for the result, for the quality of play. We expected another tactical disposition of the opponent but we understood immediately the different situation and responded fantastically. I have a fantastic team of fantastic players and for me it is an honour to work with them."

On now being above Liverpool in the table: "I don't want to speak about the table. We have a target at the end of the season. Now we are to play another 20-21 games and we have to stay focused only on the other games."

On Solly March: "He's a fantastic guy and fantastic player. I have a great squad and it's difficult to chose the first eleven."

On if this tops the 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield: "Both are very important moments for me but very different. In Anfield it was my first game in PL, a different country, language, players. Now I'm getting to work here and for this one it's different."

On if Brighton are dreaming of Europe: "We have a dream and we want to work harder to achieve our target. For sure we will work hard to arrive."