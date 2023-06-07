West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to BT Sport: "This is fantastic. I have had a long career in football and you don't get many moments like this.

"These sorts of moments as managers don't come around often. This is a great moment for us."

On why West Ham is so special: "It is a brilliant club in the East End of London that does wonderful work in the community. It is a great family club. It is getting better and stronger. This is another step on the road of continued progress.

"We have gone unbeaten in Europe, which is incredible. We only lost last year in a semi-final, two incredible years and we get another one now."

Best moment of career? "I would have to say so. The moments you get to celebrate with your family and win in the last minute of the game, it doesn't happen often. It can go against you but tonight is a brilliant feeling.

"If somebody had said three years ago when I took the job that you'd avoid relegation and finish in Europe and I've said you were mad.

"This competition has been great for us, the players have been remarkable."