Former assistant Docherty excited to pit his wits against McInnes

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Tony Docherty admits games against Kilmarnock will be the first he looks for when the Premiership fixtures for next season are released.

The 52-year-old former Killie assistant ended his long-standing partnership with Derek McInnes to take the reins at newly-promoted Dundee this summer.

"That will be interesting," Docherty said of his impending McInnes reunion.

"It will be one of the fixtures I will look for first. I am good friends with Derek and I will always be that and it is an exciting fixture to look forward to."

Docherty will tap into his experience of working with McInnes, but aims to make his own mark in his first job as a manager.

"There has always been a way of working with myself and Derek that I will take on board, but now that is my way of working and there are things I will take form him, from other people," he added.

"If we can endeavour to come in with a ‘get better’ attitude, we want to improve every day, that will stand us in good stead to meet our objectives."