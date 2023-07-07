Pochettino on 'no patience' in football, biggest challenge and new signings

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino has held his first news conference since being appointed as Chelsea manager.

Here are the key lines from the Argentine:

  • He opened by saying: "It is a great opportunity to be back in the Premier League, the best league in the world. Chelsea convinced me to be here. Chelsea is a great team and in the past 10, 12 or 15 years they have a great history. I'm so proud to be here. I need to look forward and concentrate on what people expect from me at this club. I want to build a good relationship with everyone."

  • Pochettino is Chelsea's sixth permanent manager in the past five years and he said in football "there is no patience". He added: "You can't ask for time at a club like Chelsea - you must deliver from day one."

  • He has been out of football for a year since leaving Paris St-Germain last June: “I am by far a much better manager now. Experience makes you a better manager. I'm a better coach and a better person after my experience outside of the Premier League.”

  • Chelsea finished 12th in the league last season, their worst finish in more than 25 years: "The past is in the past, I only want to focus on now. Our fans need to be positive and really believe that all together we can create something.”

  • On his biggest challenge: “I’m not thinking about how many challenges or the most difficult one. The most important thing is to get a balanced squad. The plan was to reduce the numbers of players and then create a good dynamic on the training ground."

  • On new signings: “We need to be right and clever on how we set the scene in the next few weeks, in our decisions and setting the right team. I am so happy, so far so good. We need to keep this feeling for the rest of the season. What I need to do is to coach not only the players, but to guide them to try to achieve what we expect and what fans expect."

