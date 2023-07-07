He opened by saying: "It is a great opportunity to be back in the Premier League, the best league in the world. Chelsea convinced me to be here. Chelsea is a great team and in the past 10, 12 or 15 years they have a great history. I'm so proud to be here. I need to look forward and concentrate on what people expect from me at this club. I want to build a good relationship with everyone."

Pochettino is Chelsea's sixth permanent manager in the past five years and he said in football "there is no patience". He added: "You can't ask for time at a club like Chelsea - you must deliver from day one."

He has been out of football for a year since leaving Paris St-Germain last June: “I am by far a much better manager now. Experience makes you a better manager. I'm a better coach and a better person after my experience outside of the Premier League.”

Chelsea finished 12th in the league last season, their worst finish in more than 25 years: "The past is in the past, I only want to focus on now. Our fans need to be positive and really believe that all together we can create something.”

On his biggest challenge: “I’m not thinking about how many challenges or the most difficult one. The most important thing is to get a balanced squad. The plan was to reduce the numbers of players and then create a good dynamic on the training ground."