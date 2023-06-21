Hibs annul Magennis contract to allow him to join Killie

Kyle Magennis has joined Kilmarnock after Hibs agreed to terminate the midfielder's contract, which had two years to run.

Magennis, 24, made 49 appearances and scored seven goals for Hibs in a three-year spell disrupted by injury.

The former St Mirren player has signed a two-year deal to stay in the Premiership with Killie.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “Kyle was a well-respected member of the squad and we wish him well for the future. He will always be welcome at Easter Road.”

Magennis told the Kilmarnock website: “It’s a fresh start for me. I’ve had a tough few seasons with injuries, but I’m feeling good and ready to go. I know that if I’m playing, I’ll be a big asset to the club.”