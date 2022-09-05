We asked for your post-match reaction after Southampton lost 1-0 to Wolves.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Pete: We needed and still need a goalscorer who can score tap-ins, messy goals by just being in the right place at the right time. We waited t7oo long in the transfer market to get someone in, at least there was no panic buy.

Ben: Very disappointing performance. We lacked the energy and tempo from the last two games and didn’t seem like we wanted to be there. Must’ve been hard for both sets of players playing at Molineux, a dire atmosphere from both sets of fans couldn’t have been very motivating. Typical of Saints to give struggling teams their first three points.

Jonathan: Despite the loss at Wolves we have the most promising Saints squad since the two consecutive promotion seasons. My thoughts are we will get really good this season.