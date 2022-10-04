This is the first time Chelsea and AC Milan have met in the Champions League since the 1999-2000 first group stage, when both games ended in draws.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be just the third English manager to face Milan in the competition, after Sir Bobby Robson with Porto in 1993-94 and Harry Redknapp with Tottenham in 2010-11.

Raheem Sterling scored his first Champions League goal for Chelsea in their game against Red Bull Salzburdg. He could become only the second Blues player to score in his first two home matches in the competition, along with Oscar in 2012-13.