St Johnstone appoint MacPherson as head of football operations

Gus MacPherson has been backed to be a "huge asset" to St Johnstone in his new role as head of football operations.

T﻿he former St Mirren manager, who left his most recent post as Morton boss last December, starts with the Perth club in early October.

He succeeds Scott Boyd, who departs after 18 months to pursue other opportunities.

Head of operations Ian Flaherty said: “[Manager] Callum [Davidson] and I interviewed several candidates for this role and Gus was head and shoulders above.

“He has a wealth of knowledge and will be a huge asset to St Johnstone."

MacPherson, 53, added: "This is a fantastic opportunity and one I’m really looking forward to.

“When I met with Ian Flaherty and Callum Davidson to discuss this role I was impressed with their vision for St Johnstone and their drive to keep improving on and off the park.”