Analysis: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Aston Villa finished 14th in the Premier League last term after a similarly poor start to their campaign that ultimately cost Dean Smith his job as manager.

However, on this evidence it remains to be seen whether current boss Steven Gerrard can oversee any improvement on that this term particularly given their recent defensive frailties.

Against Arsenal they were carved open repeatedly so the prospect of free-scoring champions Manchester City arriving at Villa Park at the weekend will not be a welcome one.

They should though be given credit for a much-improved second-half performance which threatened to deliver a point until all their earlier good fortune and perseverance was undone by more slack defending.