Adonis Storr. The Roaring Peacock, external

Marcelo Bielsa likes a small squad. He likes to play possession-based, attacking, direct football. He likes to play man-to-man across the pitch. And he prefers to develop youth rather than insist on bringing in players he sees as a similar quality to his current options, even with a squad riddled with injuries.

In all areas, he plays the odds of 'high-risk, high-reward' - and up until this season, his strategy has worked. The Whites dominated the Championship for the majority of the two campaigns there and finished ninth in the Premier League at the first attempt.

For a neutral, Bielsa's Leeds are a tonic to a dispassionate and mundane Premier League - but for a fan, knowing that at any point your team are one error away from a loss to a rival, it pushes you to the limits of emotions.

Being a Leeds fan has seldom been as enjoyable, or as fraught with danger, or as stressful, as under the Argentine.