'Watford took the attack to Everton'

Tim Oscroft, BBC Sport

When Tom Davies slid in to convert Demarai Gray's low cross from close range after three minutes it looked like being another difficult day against Merseyside opposition for Claudio Ranieri following their 5-0 thrashing at Vicarage Road a week earlier.

But, while Everton failed to build on that start and were tentative, Watford took the attack to the home side in defiance of having the lowest number of shots in the Premier League - 76 - prior to this match.

It is a second successive home defeat for Everton's former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez and some boos greeted the Spaniard's decision to replace Anthony Gordon with Richarlison in the second half.

He seemed vindicated when the Brazilian struck with a fine diving header just three minutes after coming on, but Benitez then saw his side's lead evaporate in a disastrous final 10 minutes that leaves his side in eighth place.

Watford, having started life under Ranieri with an emphatic defeat against Liverpool, climb the table to 14th - suddenly well clear of the relegation zone.