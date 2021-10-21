Vitesse v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

As we knew, it is all change for Tottenham in the Netherlands tonight. Eleven changes in fact.

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min among those watching from the sofa back in London, Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has named a completely different team to the one which beat Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn comes in for his first appearance in five weeks following a foot injury, while there are also starts for keeper Pierluigi Gollini, midfielder Dele Alli, winger Bryan Gil and 17-year-old striker Dane Scarlett.

The bench is full of youngsters, including 18-year-old identical twins Michael and Matthew Craig.

Vitesse XI: Schubert, Doekhi, Bazoer, Rasmussen, Dasa, Bero, Tronstad, Wittek, Frederiksen, Darfalou, Openda.

Subs: Oroz, Hajek, Von Moos, Gboho, Domgjoni, Houwen, Yapi, Buitink, Vroegh, Cornelisse, Huisman, van Haveren.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Gollini, Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Lo Celso, Winks, Gil Salvatierra, Alli, Bergwijn, Scarlett.

Subs: Austin, White, John, Walcott, Clarke, Cesay, Matthew Craig, Michael Craig, Lyons-Foster, Markanday.