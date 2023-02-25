Kilmarnock 1-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

There is no doubt about it, that will feel like a defeat for Kilmarnock. A victory would have put Derek McInnes' men level on points with Motherwell in ninth, but now the complexion looks a lot different with the Ayrshire side dropping into the relegation play-off spot.

Kyle Vassell's red card at Easter Road last weekend only added to Kilmarnock's lack of striking options, and it showed on Saturday as they failed to kill the game during a dominant first half.

The Ayrshire side have a four-point cushion over bottom club Dundee United, but with a trip to Ibrox next up that gap could narrow pretty quickly.