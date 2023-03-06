Hibs fans have been treated to this celebration a lot of late. Elie Youan's double against Livingston made it five goals in his last five outings... But what is the reason behind his unique celebration?

Well, it's rather simple, actually.

The striker told BBC Scotland after the game, "I love to sleep! In my free time, I just want to sleep, it's my hobby."

Scottish Premiership defences need to be more than awake when this man is in town, though, he is in fine form.