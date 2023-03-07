First half display the blueprint for Buddies

Andrew Christie, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Ruthless, relentless, emphatic, unstoppable.

Just a few of the words used to describe the speed and energy with which I entered the group chat as Mark O’Hara’s sixth minute penalty hit the back of Joe Hart’s net.

“We’re going to do it again”.

And for the majority of the first half, it looked like a repeat of St Mirren’s September heroics against Celtic could be on the cards.

Stephen Robinson’s men were disciplined, brave, and generally very good for their lead. The league-leaders were barely afforded a look in, struggling for fluency amid Saints’ combative press.

The way Ange Postecoglou has his side playing though, they are aways capable of punishing opponents if given the slightest sniff and Charles Dunne gave them that opening.

A momentary lapse in judgement and a red card later, and the game is an entirely different prospect.

With ten men, St Mirren found themselves stretched to breaking point by Celtic’s ruthless ball circulation, and were punished, once again left sifting through a 5-1 defeat to Glasgow’s green and white for positives.

St Mirren now have a 13 day wait until their next game, away to the league's bottom side Dundee United. With ties against Livi (H), Hearts (A), Rangers (A), and Kilmarnock (H) lying between now and the split, Stephen Robinson’s side will be looking to draw on the discipline and fortitude on show in the first half on Sunday as they look to make a claim for that coveted top-six finish.