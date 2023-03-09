Manchester United will be without midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and striker Anthony Martial for Thursday's game.

Sabitzer came off the bench in Sunday's defeat at Liverpool but has been ruled out of the European tie.

Martial has been out for over a month and is back in training but not yet ready to return to first-team action.

Midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees.

"For the rest, everyone is available and we are ready for the game," said United boss Erik ten Hag.

Real Betis are without star forward Nabil Fekir, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

