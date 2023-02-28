Leeds United's trip to Fulham in the FA Cup on Tuesday is "intrinsic" to the rest of the season, argues BBC Radio Leeds' commentator Adam Pope.

New boss Javi Gracia got his Elland Road reign off to a winning start against Southampton on Saturday and Pope told the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast that it is vital the Whites keep the momentum going.

"He has to pick a strong side to play Fulham," he said. "It's so intrinsic to the momentum brought about on Saturday that they go and win again."

Gracia was appointed last week on "a flexible contract" and Pope thinks cup success will add more weight to his credentials as long-term Leeds head coach.

After all, the former Watford boss took the Hornets to the final in 2019, where they were beaten by Manchester City.

"I think it's become part of his ploy to get the job," said Pope. "It was a massive day for him, and we would love it, wouldn't we, to get to the final?"

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix added: "For vibes, if we win on Tuesday and then go to Chelsea at the weekend, then everyone is happy.

"If we lose to Fulham, though, and then Chelsea, everyone will be depressed by the next time we're back at Elland Road.

"Sometimes, I wish we were 14th and this podcast was boring. But no, it's another huge week."

