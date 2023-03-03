Unai Emery believes Ollie Watkins should be in the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

The Aston Villa striker has been in scintillating form recently, scoring in five consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Watkins missed out on a place in the World Cup squad late last year but has been inspired by Emery, whose faith in the former Brentford striker is paying off handsomely.

"Every day, he wants to do more exercises, to train individually with the coaches," said Emery. "Sometimes we have to stop him and tell him it's enough!

"His mentality is very good and I am just trying to support him with my experiences.

"I am demanding of him and his attitude both offensively and defensively is amazing. Of course, he deserves to be in the England squad."

In January, Emery allowed Villa's only other senior striker Danny Ings to depart for West Ham and that decision has prompted Watkins to shoulder more responsibility.

Now, he wants even more from his forward.

"He has to keep his challenge, individally and aim to help the team as well with his performances, doing more than scoring goals," said Emery.

"I want him to be competitive and to be demanding of himself every day. This is a big challenge he is doing - but he has to keep continuing."