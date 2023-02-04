St Mirren 0-1 Hibernian: What did the manager say

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson told Sportsound: "We knew how tough it would be but we feel like we're starting to turn it into a winning culture. The clean sheet is huge for us, we conceded a lot of goals in our bad run.

"To a man, everybody competed and we had that one brain as a team that gave us the opportunity to get that big chance.

"We've ridden the storm of poor results - not always poor performances. We got players out that we said we would. We've brought a Hibs youth to the squad. We'd be really dangerous if we had a fully fit squad, but at the minute, the boys are digging in and I'm proud of them.

"[Lewis Stevenson] is a pocket rocket and he stays consistent at his age. I would've taken him off so he could get the clap off the fans but I couldn't do it because of the circumstance of the game. He's a club legend."