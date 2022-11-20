Celtic ended their winter training camp in Australia with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat by Everton after a 0-0 draw with the Premier League side at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

In front of more than 40,000 fans, Ange Postecoglou was hoping his side could make amends for Thursday's defeat by Sydney, after which the Australian was critical of his players.

Everton forward Neal Maupay missed an early chance, while Celtic winger Jota fired against the crossbar before the English side's goalkeeper, Asmir Begovic, denied striker Kyogo Furuhashi both sides of the break.

Celtic created more chances in the final stages, but Michael Keane, Tom Cannon, Nathan Patterson and Anthony Gordon scored from the spot for Everton and, while James Forrest and Liel Abada found the net in reply, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Reo Hatate had already missed.

Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Jenz, Starfelt, Taylor, O'Riley (Vata 85), Hatate, Turnbull (Abildgaard 85), Jota (Forrest 71), Haksabanovic (Abada 60), Kyogo (Giakoumakis 71)

Substitutes: Bain, Siegrist, Ideguchi, Bernabei, Robertson, Lawal, Welsh.