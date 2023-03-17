Graham Potter has spoken of his joy at welcoming N'Golo Kante back into contention for his Chelsea squad with the France midfielder possibly in line to play against Everton on Saturday.

Kante has not featured for the Blues since the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in August but would provide a huge boost to Chelsea's recovering season.

"Managers before me have spoken very highly of him because he is a top, top player," said Potter. "He has been a huge miss to us.

"That's not to say others have not given absolutely everything but N'Golo Kante is N'Golo Kante.

"Once he is at his highest level, he is a huge player for us."

At the same time, Potter is wary of pushing him into action too soon, particularly after such a long period out.

"We need to do the steps right to get him back up to speed," he said. "We want him to be the player that he is but in a responsible way, done as safely as we can.

"It's great to have him with us."