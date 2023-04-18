M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

There was an audible buzz floating around Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The first signs of spring were accompanied by a sense of hope, with Evertonians well aware that three points could have provided some much-needed breathing space at the foot of the Premier League table.

It may have been subconscious, but once team news filtered through, the atmosphere seemed to shift.

With Abdoulaye Doucoure serving the second game of his three-match suspension, Amadou Onana’s omission was an even bigger hammer blow.

This was compounded further with the manager opting to play 4-4-2, bringing in Neal Maupay to play alongside Demarai Gray.

The setup and personnel seemed wrong. The lack of physical presence against two mountainous Fulham centre-backs rang instant alarm bells.

There appeared to be a lack of belief on the pitch as well as off it. Players looking to blame each other. No one showing any kind of leadership. Besides a spell of 20 minutes, it was as abject a performance as we've witnessed since Sean Dyche arrived.

The question now is, where do we go from here?

With only goal difference keeping us out of the bottom three, it's certainly not a time to mope. Lessons need to be learned and quickly.

If this version of Everton rears its head again, the consequences will be disastrous.