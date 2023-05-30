S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

Season rating: 9/10. It would have been 10 if we hadn't spectacularly thrown it away in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Best player: I'm going to go for Bernd Leno. Joao Palhinha is the answer most Fulham fans will give you, and rightly so, but I think there's a case for Bernd being the best keeper in the league this year. The amount of points he's won for us is huge.

Best away fans: None particularly stand out, but the video of Wolves fans at Fulham spotting Gary Neville in the Craven Cottage TV studio and giving him pelters for 90 minutes was particularly funny.

Happy with your manager? Very happy - he fits Fulham like a glove. We need him to sign a new contract as soon as possible.

What needs to improve for next season? Central defence. I think we have ridden our luck at times, and we need a long-term replacement for Tim Ream.

Best performance: The win over Chelsea at home was brilliant. Despite Aleksandar Mitrovic being suspended, we dominated them for large spells and still came away with a hugely significant victory. The fact that their star signing Joao Felix got a red card on his debut was the icing on the cake.

Player you’d most like to sign: Call me sentimental, but I'd love to have Fabio Carvalho back at Fulham. It's a travesty to see him waste away at Liverpool when he could have been a starter for us this season. Bring him home.

Any other business: While we definitely need some depth across the squad, the key is to hold on to our star players. There are lots of links about Palhinha moving away, but given that he has another four years on his contract, we should do everything we can to keep hold of him.