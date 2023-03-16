What's the best Arsenal save you have seen?

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV, external

The most important save our legendary goalkeeper David Seaman made was in the FA Cup Semi Final 2003 against Sheffield United which denied Paul Peschisolido’s header.

Seaman literally made a fingertip save on the line to deny the goal. It was an absolutely unbelievable save in a crucial game.

Peschisolido got a head to the ball and Seaman miraculously got a fingertip to the ball to deny it going over the line.

The game resulted in a 1-0 Arsenal victory. We then progressed on to the final where we beat Southampton 1-0 and won the FA Cup.

What is the best Arsenal save you have seen?

