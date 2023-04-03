Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

For the best part of an hour this was an insipid contest as both sides struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities in the final third.

But Harry Kane was at the thick of the action when he challenged Demarai Gray on the halfway line, an incident to which Doucoure took exception.

Pushes were exchanged before the Everton midfielder put his hand into the face of Kane, who went tumbling to the turf and referee David Coote brandished a straight red.

The England captain shrugged off the incident to open the scoring 10 minutes later from penalty spot, sending international team-mate Jordan Pickford the wrong way to register his 15th league goal against Everton.

But substitute Lucas Moura was also sent off for a nasty challenge on Keane and the former Burnley player shook off the knock to smash in the equaliser and spark pandemonium at Goodison Park.

The point lifts Everton three places up to 15th while Tottenham climb to fourth on goal difference, albeit having played two more games than Manchester United in fifth.