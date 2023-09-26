After coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Arsenal in the north London derby, Tottenham academy coach Bradley Allen told BBC Radio London's The Far Post how this will feel like a win for the club: "At Spurs, there is belief. There is a belief in this Tottenham Hotspur side that they can keep going.

"That's something Postecoglou has always had across all the teams he has managed and he's done that very very well.

"Maddison's quality, Son's two goals, I thought Bissouma [was good again] at the heart of midfield. You talk about James Ward-Prowse at West Ham being the signing of the season, Maddison being the signing of the season - but Bissouma is like a new signing this season with how well he has played.

"The defence had some nervous moments with the goalkeeper, but he kept going and he just about kept it at two, and that will be big for his confidence.

"Tottenham fans go away and it's like a victory for Spurs. It keeps the positive momentum for them."