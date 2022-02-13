Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Sean Dyce reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche speaking to MOTD: "Frustrating one from our point of view. We were very good throughout, particularly first half.

"That was a good performance against top class opposition but we didn't take our chances.

"I was pleased with the performance today. Sometimes you have to forget where you are in the table because that performance will lead to more.

"We are getting players fit. Wout has done amazingly with the amount of miles he has got in. Dwight McNeil came on and affected the game. They had fewer chances against us than they had previously.

"Ashley Barnes should not have been out there but we are stretched. They are all trying to get fit and we are just hopeful they do get fit.

"You need to get rewards when you play like this and that is the bit that is missing. We have got to start doing that. The mentality was right today and the performance was right."