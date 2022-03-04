Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I'm at this game and it will not be straightforward for Liverpool - they know how much of a handful West Ham are at their best after being beaten by them at London Stadium in November.

The problem for the Hammers, however, is that they have to keep asking the same players to get them results, every week. As we've seen, Liverpool have got the squad now to rest players and still get the outcome they want.

Johnny's prediction: As good as West Ham can be on their day, Liverpool are very hard to stop. I'm just hoping that Alisson goes through one of his bad patches and has a weird month, not just an off day. 3-0

