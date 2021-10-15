How are Potter's powers of flexibility? We're about to find out

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

We will have to see whether the international break came at a good or bad time for Brighton and Hove Albion after averaging two points per game in their opening seven matches.

Once again, Graham Potter’s powers of flexibility will be tested in October, with fixtures that include Liverpool and Manchester City. He has been dealt a "devastating" blow with the loss of Danny Welbeck after surgery on a hamstring injury, while Steven Alzate also faces three months on the sidelines after he too went under the knife.

However, Adam Webster, Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu all could come into contention in the coming weeks after lay-offs.

Potter’s team continue to break club records but will want to extend their 100% record against Norwich in the Premier League to maintain the current momentum.

Defensive solidity has been a key factor in the Seagulls’ success this season, conceding just two goals in their past 4 Premier League games.

At the top end of the pitch, they will be hoping Neal Maupay continues his good form in the absence of Welbeck.

Potter has moved quickly to dismiss links to a possible move to Newcastle, but if his side are still sixth heading into the next hiatus for international football, clubs much higher up the table than the Magpies may start plotting to snatch him as a potential future head coach.