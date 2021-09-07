BBC Sport

BBC Radio Sussex's fans' forum brought forward

BBC Radio Sussex's Albion fans' forum will now take place from 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

Chairman Tony Bloom, head coach Graham Potter and deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber will all be on the panel to answer your questions, which you can submit via email.

You'll be able to listen to the show live via this page.