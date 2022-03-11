Moyes says the players have only just got back into the building so has not been able to completely assess their condition after a tough game at Sevilla last night: “We have a few knocks and niggles but generally seemed to come through the game unscathed.”

Jarrod Bowen will be unavailable and Moyes is still unclear on the extent of his injury: "It’s a really difficult one to diagnose. We coped without him last night, but of course we’ll miss his goals and we’re hoping to get him back soon."

On West Ham’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League: “We’ve got the same chance as we always had. We broke the stranglehold of the top six last year and we’re hoping that if we hang around long enough like a bad smell, we’ll be able to get European football again.”

He described West Ham’s owners as “realistic” and understanding that the club have made a “big jump really quickly”, adding: “They get that we’ll have periods where we’re not so good and there are others where we’ll excel. At the same time, they want more of it - and so do we as we’re enjoying it.”