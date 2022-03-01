Tuesday talking point: Howe's hard work pays off

Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

Newcastle United made it seven Premier League games unbeaten with an excellent result away at Brentford. The result saw us move above the Bees into 14th place in the table which, given the task facing Eddie Howe when he first arrived, is nothing short of incredible.

The Mags went to Brentford Community Stadium without the combined talents of arguably their three best players in Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier. However, once again Howe showed just how far organisation, quality coaching, attention to detail and putting the hours in can achieve as United controlled the game with relative ease.

It could be argued that the sending off of Josh Dasilva threw Newcastle a huge advantage, but the truth is that right now I imagine every Newcastle fan in the away end felt confident of winning against an eleven men Brentford. The midfield three of Jo-Jonjo-Joe was dominant, the defence was solid and limited Brentford to one shot on target right at the end of the game and the front three worked tirelessly.

Ryan Fraser, another player completely reborn under Howe, was outstanding. Joelinton’s renaissance as an all-round midfielder went up another notch with a bullet header to put United a goal up. Joe Willock’s confidence is through the roof now that he has been given a proper role in the team. A great finish for his second consecutive goal followed some frankly spectacular play from the Swiss Beckenbauer, Fabian Schar.

It’s Brighton up next at St James’ Park. The Seagulls have lost their past three without scoring and for the first time this season it is not too wild to suggest that Newcastle go into a game against a team in the top 10 as favourites to win it. What a turnaround!